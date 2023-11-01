Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent shares plummet as investors retreat

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 2299.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2293.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Ent opened at 2315.05 and closed at 2299.65. The stock reached a high of 2320.2 and a low of 2275.3. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is 261,499.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55, while the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 61,573 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2293.85, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹2299.65

The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the price of the stock is 2293.85, with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -5.8. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.25% and the price has dropped by 5.8.

01 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2299.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a trading volume of 61,573 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,299.65.

