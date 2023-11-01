Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent shares plummet as investors retreat

On the last day, Adani Ent opened at ₹2315.05 and closed at ₹2299.65. The stock reached a high of ₹2320.2 and a low of ₹2275.3. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is ₹261,499.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55, while the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 61,573 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹2293.85, with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -5.8. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.25% and the price has dropped by ₹5.8.
On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a trading volume of 61,573 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2,299.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!