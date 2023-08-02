Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2500 and closed at ₹2491.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹2516 and a low of ₹2456. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is ₹282,834.28 crore. The 52-week high is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for the day was 100,613 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.