Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2500 and closed at ₹2491.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹2516 and a low of ₹2456. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is ₹282,834.28 crore. The 52-week high is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for the day was 100,613 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2491.8 yesterday
On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a trading volume of 100,613 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹2,491.8 per share.