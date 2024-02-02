Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 3141.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3152.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises opened at 3160.8 and closed at 3141.1. The stock reached a high of 3236.55 and a low of 3084.8. The market capitalization of the company is 359,356.85 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 3199.45 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for the day was 169,940 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹3141.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises on the BSE had a volume of 169,940 shares and closed at a price of 3,141.1.

