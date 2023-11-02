Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day, the opening price of Adani Ent was ₹2295.75 and the closing price was ₹2293.85. The stock had a high of ₹2313 and a low of ₹2205.3. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is ₹252,840.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 54,097 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST
Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2293.85 on last trading day
On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a trading volume of 54,097 shares on BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹2293.85.