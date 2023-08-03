comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 02 2023 15:47:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.95 -3.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 219.1 -2.69%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 622.7 -3.19%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,356.8 -0.62%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 598.55 -2.16%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 2481 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2473.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani EntPremium
Adani Ent

On the last day, the open price of Adani Ent was 2481.4, and the close price was the same at 2481. The highest price during the day was 2514, while the lowest price was 2451.2. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is currently at 281956.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4189.55, and the 52-week low was 1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 133,560 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:08:39 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2481 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises on the BSE recorded a volume of 133,560 shares. The closing price for the day was 2,481.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout