Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 2481 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2473.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, the open price of Adani Ent was 2481.4, and the close price was the same at 2481. The highest price during the day was 2514, while the lowest price was 2451.2. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is currently at 281956.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4189.55, and the 52-week low was 1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 133,560 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2481 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises on the BSE recorded a volume of 133,560 shares. The closing price for the day was 2,481.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.