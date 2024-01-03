Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 2916.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2932.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises opened at 2928.35 and closed at 2916.9 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 2947, while the low was 2842. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is 3,34,254.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3879, and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The stock had a trading volume of 130,160 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2916.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Ent was 130,160 shares, with a closing price of 2,916.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.