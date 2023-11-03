Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Shares Soar in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 2.16 %. The stock closed at 2214.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2262.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Ent opened at 2248 and closed at 2217.9. The stock had a high of 2296.85 and a low of 2204. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is 252,498.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 151,993 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Adani Enterprises stock today is 2215, while the high price is 2278.

03 Nov 2023, 10:04 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

03 Nov 2023, 10:04 AM IST Adani Ent November futures opened at 2232.95 as against previous close of 2228.15

Adani Ent is currently trading at a spot price of 2263.5 with a bid price of 2277.65 and an offer price of 2278.8. The offer quantity is 300 shares, and the bid quantity is also 300 shares. The open interest for Adani Ent stands at 9215100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2262.85, up 2.16% from yesterday's ₹2214.9

The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 2262.85. There has been a 2.16 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 47.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a moderate increase in value.

03 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.55%
3 Months-10.95%
6 Months15.91%
YTD-42.58%
1 Year-38.13%
03 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2214.9, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹2217.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is 2214.9. It has experienced a negative change of 0.14 percent, resulting in a net change of -3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Nov 2023, 08:21 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2217.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a trading volume of 151,993 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 2,217.9.

