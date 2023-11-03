Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Shares Soar in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Adani Ent opened at ₹2248 and closed at ₹2217.9. The stock had a high of ₹2296.85 and a low of ₹2204. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is ₹252,498.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 151,993 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Adani Enterprises stock today is ₹2215, while the high price is ₹2278.
Adani Ent is currently trading at a spot price of 2263.5 with a bid price of 2277.65 and an offer price of 2278.8. The offer quantity is 300 shares, and the bid quantity is also 300 shares. The open interest for Adani Ent stands at 9215100.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is ₹2262.85. There has been a 2.16 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of ₹47.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a moderate increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.55%
|3 Months
|-10.95%
|6 Months
|15.91%
|YTD
|-42.58%
|1 Year
|-38.13%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is ₹2214.9. It has experienced a negative change of 0.14 percent, resulting in a net change of -3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a trading volume of 151,993 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹2,217.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!