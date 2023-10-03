Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 03 Oct 2023, by -2.42 %. The stock closed at 2471.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2412.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Ent opened at 2465 and closed at 2471.9. The highest price reached during the day was 2480.05, while the lowest price was 2406.2. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is 274,985.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4189.55 and 1017.1 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 92,022 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2471.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises on the BSE had a volume of 92,022 shares and closed at a price of 2,471.9.

