Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day, Adani Ent opened at ₹2465 and closed at ₹2471.9. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2480.05, while the lowest price was ₹2406.2. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is ₹274,985.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹4189.55 and ₹1017.1 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 92,022 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.