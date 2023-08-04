Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 2531.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2547.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2473.95 and closed at 2473.3. The stock's high for the day was 2550, while the low was 2461.45. The company's market capitalization is currently at 288,636.88 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Enterprises is 4189.55, and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 184,016 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2547.95, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹2531.9

The stock price of Adani Enterprises is currently 2547.95, with a net change of 16.05 and a percent change of 0.63. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:15 AM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2545, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹2531.9

The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2545, with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 13.1. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 0.52% or 13.1 points.

04 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2531.9, up 2.37% from yesterday's ₹2473.3

The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2531.9. There has been a percent change of 2.37, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 58.6, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock has shown positive growth in its price.

04 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2473.3 yesterday

On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a BSE volume of 184,016 shares and closed at a price of 2,473.3.

