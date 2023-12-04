Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

On the last day, Adani Ent opened at ₹2373.95 and closed at ₹2359.5. The stock had a high of ₹2402 and a low of ₹2355.3. The market capitalization for Adani Ent is currently ₹269,302.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 176,125 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.