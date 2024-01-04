Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 3003.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3005.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 3049 and closed at 2932.05. The stock reached a high of 3199.45 and a low of 2957.05. The market capitalization is 342,450.64 crore, and the 52-week high and low are 3879 and 1017.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,114,801 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.61%
3 Months11.36%
6 Months25.17%
YTD5.41%
1 Year-21.61%
04 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹3005.2, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹3003.95

The current stock price of Adani Enterprises is 3005.2. There has been a 0.04 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.25.

04 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹3003.95, up 2.45% from yesterday's ₹2932.05

The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 3003.95. There has been a 2.45 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 71.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased in value.

04 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2932.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises on the BSE had a trading volume of 1,114,801 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,932.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.