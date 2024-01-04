Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Surges in Trading Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹3049 and closed at ₹2932.05. The stock reached a high of ₹3199.45 and a low of ₹2957.05. The market capitalization is ₹342,450.64 crore, and the 52-week high and low are ₹3879 and ₹1017.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,114,801 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.61%
|3 Months
|11.36%
|6 Months
|25.17%
|YTD
|5.41%
|1 Year
|-21.61%
The current stock price of Adani Enterprises is ₹3005.2. There has been a 0.04 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.25.
The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is ₹3003.95. There has been a 2.45 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 71.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased in value.
On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises on the BSE had a trading volume of 1,114,801 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,932.05.
