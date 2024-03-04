Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 3317.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3333.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises' stock opened at 3325.05 and closed at 3317.8 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 3346.5, while the lowest was 3317.8. The market capitalization stands at 380,070.67 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 3346.5 and 1103 respectively. On the BSE, the trading volume was 4429 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹3317.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ent BSE had a trading volume of 4429 shares with a closing price of 3317.8.

