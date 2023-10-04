Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Stock Plummets on the Market

Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) opened the day at ₹2415.05 and closed at ₹2412.15. The stock reached a high of ₹2424.8 and a low of ₹2373.8. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is ₹272,460.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹4189.55 and ₹1017.1 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 63,146.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Ent stands at ₹2390. The stock has experienced a negative percent change of -0.92, resulting in a net change of -22.15. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 63,146. The closing price for the day was ₹2,412.15.
