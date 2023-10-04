Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Stock Plummets on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 2412.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2390 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) opened the day at 2415.05 and closed at 2412.15. The stock reached a high of 2424.8 and a low of 2373.8. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is 272,460.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4189.55 and 1017.1 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 63,146.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2390, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹2412.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Ent stands at 2390. The stock has experienced a negative percent change of -0.92, resulting in a net change of -22.15. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

04 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2412.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 63,146. The closing price for the day was 2,412.15.

