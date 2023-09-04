Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 2450.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2466.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) opened at 2381 and closed at 2418.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 2465.6 and a low of 2378.7. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is 279,311.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55, while the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 234,407 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:08 AM IST Adani Ent September futures opened at 2464.75 as against previous close of 2459.0

Adani Ent, with a spot price of 2465.05, has a bid price of 2476.2 and an offer price of 2476.65. The offer quantity stands at 300, while the bid quantity is also at 300. The open interest for Adani Ent is reported at 10,794,300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 10:01 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2466.35, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹2450.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Ent is 2466.35 with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 16.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for Adani Ent Profit Loss

04 Sep 2023, 09:42 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2457.1, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹2450.1

Based on the current data, the price of Adani Enterprises stock is 2457.1. There has been a percent change of 0.29, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 7, suggesting that the stock has increased by 7 points.

04 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.83%
3 Months-4.15%
6 Months30.36%
YTD-36.5%
1 Year-24.22%
04 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2450.2, up 0% from yesterday's ₹2450.1

The current data of Adani Enterprises stock is as follows: - Price: 2450.2 - Percent Change: 0 - Net Change: 0.1 This indicates that the stock price has remained unchanged, with a slight increase of 0.1.

04 Sep 2023, 08:20 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2418.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 234,407 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2418.8.

