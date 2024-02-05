Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent shares surge on positive trading day

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹3191.3 and closed at ₹3152.25. The stock had a high of ₹3208 and a low of ₹3141.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹359,761.55 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Enterprises is ₹3236.55, while the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 115,063 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.12%
|3 Months
|26.43%
|6 Months
|24.22%
|YTD
|10.83%
|1 Year
|101.72%
The current stock price of Adani Ent is ₹3155.8, with a percent change of 0.11. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.11% compared to the previous close. The net change in the stock price is 3.55, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹3.55 from the previous close.
On the last day, the volume of Adani Enterprises on the BSE was 115,063 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹3,152.25.
