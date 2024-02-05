Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 3155.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3177 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 3191.3 and closed at 3152.25. The stock had a high of 3208 and a low of 3141.05. The market capitalization of the company is 359,761.55 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Enterprises is 3236.55, while the 52-week low is 1017.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 115,063 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹3177, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹3155.8

The current price of Adani Enterprises stock is 3177, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 21.2. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

05 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.12%
3 Months26.43%
6 Months24.22%
YTD10.83%
1 Year101.72%
05 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹3155.8, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹3152.25

The current stock price of Adani Ent is 3155.8, with a percent change of 0.11. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.11% compared to the previous close. The net change in the stock price is 3.55, indicating that the stock price has increased by 3.55 from the previous close.

05 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹3152.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Adani Enterprises on the BSE was 115,063 shares. The closing price of the stock was 3,152.25.

