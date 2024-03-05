Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 3333.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3316.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises' stock opened at 3335.15 and closed at 3333.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 3349.35 and the low was 3310.35. The market capitalization stood at 378058.57 crore. The 52-week high was at 3345 and the low was at 1103. The BSE trading volume for the day was 50142 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 08:06 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹3333.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Enterprises Ltd. on the BSE had a trading volume of 50142 shares with a closing price of 3333.95.

