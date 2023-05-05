Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises' opening price was ₹1849.95 and the closing price was ₹1838.55. The stock had a high of ₹1935 and a low of ₹1841. The company's market capitalization was ₹217,660.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low was ₹1017.1. On the BSE, there were 294,131 shares traded.