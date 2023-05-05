Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

05 May 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Adani Ent

Adani Enterprises opened at 1849.95 in the current session and reached a high of 1935. The low for the session was 1841.

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises' opening price was 1849.95 and the closing price was 1838.55. The stock had a high of 1935 and a low of 1841. The company's market capitalization was 217,660.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4189.55 and the 52-week low was 1017.1. On the BSE, there were 294,131 shares traded.

05 May 2023, 08:11:51 AM IST

Adani Ent trading at ₹1909.3, up 3.85% from yesterday's ₹1838.55

On the last day of trading for Adani Ent on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 294,131. The closing price for the stock was 1838.55.

