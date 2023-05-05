Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Livemint
Adani Ent

Adani Enterprises opened at 1849.95 in the current session and reached a high of 1935. The low for the session was 1841.

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises' opening price was 1849.95 and the closing price was 1838.55. The stock had a high of 1935 and a low of 1841. The company's market capitalization was 217,660.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4189.55 and the 52-week low was 1017.1. On the BSE, there were 294,131 shares traded.

05 May 2023, 08:11 AM IST Adani Ent trading at ₹1909.3, up 3.85% from yesterday's ₹1838.55

On the last day of trading for Adani Ent on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 294,131. The closing price for the stock was 1838.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.