Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises' opening price was ₹1849.95 and the closing price was ₹1838.55. The stock had a high of ₹1935 and a low of ₹1841. The company's market capitalization was ₹217,660.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low was ₹1017.1. On the BSE, there were 294,131 shares traded.
05 May 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Adani Ent trading at ₹1909.3, up 3.85% from yesterday's ₹1838.55
