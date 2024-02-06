Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises' (Adani Ent) stock opened at ₹3160.4 and closed at ₹3155.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹3229.5 and a low of ₹3155 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is ₹361699.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3236.55, while the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 79471 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.