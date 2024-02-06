Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 3155.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3172.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises' (Adani Ent) stock opened at 3160.4 and closed at 3155.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 3229.5 and a low of 3155 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is 361699.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3236.55, while the 52-week low is 1017.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 79471 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹3172.8, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹3155.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is 3172.8. It has experienced a percent change of 0.54, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 17, suggesting that the stock has gained 17 points. Overall, Adani Enterprises' stock appears to be performing well with a slight upward trend.

06 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹3155.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a BSE volume of 79471 shares, with a closing price of 3155.8.

