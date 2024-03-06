Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Stock Drops on Market Turbulence

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises' stock opened at ₹3317.8 and closed at ₹3316.3 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹3334 and the low was ₹3295.3. The market capitalization of the company was ₹377192.17 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3349.35 and the 52-week low was ₹1573. The BSE volume for the day was 25554 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.