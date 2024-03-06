Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Stock Drops on Market Turbulence

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 3308.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3280.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises' stock opened at ₹3317.8 and closed at ₹3316.3 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹3334 and the low was ₹3295.3. The market capitalization of the company was ₹377192.17 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3349.35 and the 52-week low was ₹1573. The BSE volume for the day was 25554 shares.
06 Mar 2024, 09:43:38 AM IST
Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹3280.15, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹3308.7
Adani Enterprises stock is currently trading at ₹3280.15 with a decrease of 0.86% or -28.55 points.
06 Mar 2024, 09:39:57 AM IST
Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
2.83%
3 Months
5.2%
6 Months
32.72%
YTD
16.19%
1 Year
66.94%
06 Mar 2024, 09:12:07 AM IST
Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹3325, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹3308.7
Adani Ent stock is currently priced at ₹3325, showing a percent change of 0.49% and a net change of 16.3.
06 Mar 2024, 08:12:04 AM IST
Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹3316.3 on last trading day
On the last day, Adani Ent BSE had a trading volume of 25,554 shares with a closing price of ₹3,316.3.
