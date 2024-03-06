Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Stock Drops on Market Turbulence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 3308.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3280.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises' stock opened at 3317.8 and closed at 3316.3 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 3334 and the low was 3295.3. The market capitalization of the company was 377192.17 crore. The 52-week high was 3349.35 and the 52-week low was 1573. The BSE volume for the day was 25554 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:43 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹3280.15, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹3308.7

Adani Enterprises stock is currently trading at 3280.15 with a decrease of 0.86% or -28.55 points.

06 Mar 2024, 09:39 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.83%
3 Months5.2%
6 Months32.72%
YTD16.19%
1 Year66.94%
06 Mar 2024, 09:12 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹3325, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹3308.7

Adani Ent stock is currently priced at 3325, showing a percent change of 0.49% and a net change of 16.3.

06 Mar 2024, 08:12 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹3316.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ent BSE had a trading volume of 25,554 shares with a closing price of 3,316.3.

