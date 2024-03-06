Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Stock Drops on Market Turbulence

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises' stock opened at ₹3317.8 and closed at ₹3316.3 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹3334 and the low was ₹3295.3. The market capitalization of the company was ₹377192.17 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3349.35 and the 52-week low was ₹1573. The BSE volume for the day was 25554 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Enterprises stock is currently trading at ₹3280.15 with a decrease of 0.86% or -28.55 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.83%
|3 Months
|5.2%
|6 Months
|32.72%
|YTD
|16.19%
|1 Year
|66.94%
Adani Ent stock is currently priced at ₹3325, showing a percent change of 0.49% and a net change of 16.3.
On the last day, Adani Ent BSE had a trading volume of 25,554 shares with a closing price of ₹3,316.3.
