Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 2214.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2228.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) opened at 2215 and closed at 2214.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 2278 and a low of 2215 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is 254,077.75 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 62,548 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2228.75, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹2214.9

The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is 2228.75 with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 13.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.63% and the value has increased by 13.85. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

06 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2214.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a trading volume of 62,548 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,214.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.