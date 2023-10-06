Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Shares Surge in Trading

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2480.95 and closed at ₹2464.4. The stock reached a high of ₹2487 and a low of ₹2446.65. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is ₹281,175.58 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 52,786 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.