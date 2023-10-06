Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Shares Surge in Trading

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2480.95 and closed at ₹2464.4. The stock reached a high of ₹2487 and a low of ₹2446.65. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is ₹281,175.58 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 52,786 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is ₹2466.45 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 2.05. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.08%, resulting in a net increase of 2.05 points.
