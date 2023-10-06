Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Shares Surge in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 2464.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2466.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2480.95 and closed at 2464.4. The stock reached a high of 2487 and a low of 2446.65. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is 281,175.58 crore. Its 52-week high is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 52,786 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2466.45, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹2464.4

The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2466.45 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 2.05. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.08%, resulting in a net increase of 2.05 points.

06 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2464.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Ent on the BSE was 52,786 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2464.4.

