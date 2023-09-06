Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading Session

Adani Enterprises' stock opened at ₹2476.05 and closed at ₹2471.10 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹2501.30 and a low of ₹2464 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹284,418.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.10. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 179,309.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Enterprises' stock price is currently ₹2493.45, with a net change of -1.45 and a percent change of -0.06. This suggests a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.49%
|3 Months
|-2.17%
|6 Months
|25.78%
|YTD
|-35.36%
|1 Year
|-25.47%
The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the price is ₹2494.9, with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 23.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.96% and the net change in price is 23.8.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 179,309 shares, with a closing price of ₹2,471.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!