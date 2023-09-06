Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 2494.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2493.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

Adani Enterprises' stock opened at 2476.05 and closed at 2471.10 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 2501.30 and a low of 2464 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 284,418.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.10. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 179,309.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:44 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2493.45, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹2494.9

Adani Enterprises' stock price is currently 2493.45, with a net change of -1.45 and a percent change of -0.06. This suggests a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.49%
3 Months-2.17%
6 Months25.78%
YTD-35.36%
1 Year-25.47%
06 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2494.9, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹2471.1

The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2494.9, with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 23.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.96% and the net change in price is 23.8.

06 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2471.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 179,309 shares, with a closing price of 2,471.1.

