Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Shares Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) opened at ₹2545 and closed at ₹2531.9. The stock reached a high of ₹2558.35 and a low of ₹2503. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is ₹289,600.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55, while the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 132,072 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2531.85, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹2540.35 The current data of Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹2531.85, with a percent change of -0.33. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹8.5 in the stock price. Click here for Adani Ent Dividend Share Via

Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2533.55, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹2540.35 The current price of Adani Ent stock is ₹2533.55 with a percent change of -0.27. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.27% from its previous closing price. The net change is -6.8, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹6.8. Share Via

Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2525.35, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹2540.35 As of the current data, the price of Adani Enterprises stock is ₹2525.35. It has experienced a percent change of -0.59, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -15, suggesting a decrease of ₹15. Share Via

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2527.15, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹2540.35 The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the price is ₹2527.15. There has been a percent change of -0.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.2, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹13.2. Share Via

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2525.8, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹2540.35 As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is ₹2525.8. It has experienced a decrease of 0.57% in percentage change and a net change of -14.55. Click here for Adani Ent Profit Loss Share Via

Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2530, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹2540.35 The current data of Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹2530. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.35, suggesting a decrease of ₹10.35 in the stock price. Share Via

Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2549, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹2540.35 Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is ₹2549. There has been a percent change of 0.34, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.65, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Share Via

Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2540.35, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹2531.9 The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹2540.35 with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 8.45. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. Share Via

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2531.9 yesterday On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Enterprises on the BSE was 132,072 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,531.9. Share Via