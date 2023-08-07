Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Shares Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:48 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2023, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 2540.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2531.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) opened at 2545 and closed at 2531.9. The stock reached a high of 2558.35 and a low of 2503. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is 289,600.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55, while the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 132,072 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:48 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2531.85, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹2540.35

The current data of Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is 2531.85, with a percent change of -0.33. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.5, suggesting a decrease of 8.5 in the stock price.

Click here for Adani Ent Dividend

07 Aug 2023, 10:30 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2533.55, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹2540.35

The current price of Adani Ent stock is 2533.55 with a percent change of -0.27. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.27% from its previous closing price. The net change is -6.8, indicating that the stock has decreased by 6.8.

07 Aug 2023, 10:21 AM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2525.35, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹2540.35

As of the current data, the price of Adani Enterprises stock is 2525.35. It has experienced a percent change of -0.59, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -15, suggesting a decrease of 15.

07 Aug 2023, 10:05 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2527.15, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹2540.35

The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2527.15. There has been a percent change of -0.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.2, which means that the stock has decreased by 13.2.

07 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2525.8, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹2540.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is 2525.8. It has experienced a decrease of 0.57% in percentage change and a net change of -14.55.

Click here for Adani Ent Profit Loss

07 Aug 2023, 09:37 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2530, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹2540.35

The current data of Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price of the stock is 2530. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.35, suggesting a decrease of 10.35 in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:15 AM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2549, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹2540.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is 2549. There has been a percent change of 0.34, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.65, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

07 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2540.35, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹2531.9

The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is 2540.35 with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 8.45. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change.

07 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2531.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Enterprises on the BSE was 132,072 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,531.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.