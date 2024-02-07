Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 3172.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3208.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 3177.15 and closed at 3172.8. The stock had a high of 3227.75 and a low of 3160.9. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is 365797.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3236.55 and the 52-week low is 1103. On the BSE, a total of 71,677 shares of Adani Enterprises were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹3208.75, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹3172.8

Adani Enterprises Ltd (Adani Ent) stock is currently priced at 3208.75. It has experienced a 1.13 percent increase, with a net change of 35.95.

07 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹3172.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) had a trading volume of 71,677 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 3,172.8.

