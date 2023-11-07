Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 2228.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2246.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2249.8 and closed at 2228.75. The stock reached a high of 2259.6 and a low of 2232.95. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is 256,078.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. On the BSE, a total of 115,770 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Enterprises stock is 2244.45, while the high price is 2257.

07 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST Adani Ent November futures opened at 2254.85 as against previous close of 2259.25

Adani Enterprises is currently trading at a spot price of 2248.5. The bid price is slightly lower at 2259.3, while the offer price is slightly higher at 2260.4. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 300. The stock has a significant open interest of 9127500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2246.3, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹2228.75

The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is 2246.3 with a percent change of 0.79. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.79% from the previous trading session. The net change is 17.55, which means that the stock has increased by 17.55 from the previous trading session.

07 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.31%
3 Months-10.59%
6 Months18.99%
YTD-41.79%
1 Year-41.41%
07 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2228.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Ent on the BSE, a total of 115,770 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was 2228.75.

