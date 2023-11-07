Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2249.8 and closed at ₹2228.75. The stock reached a high of ₹2259.6 and a low of ₹2232.95. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is ₹256,078.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. On the BSE, a total of 115,770 shares were traded.
The current day's low price of Adani Enterprises stock is ₹2244.45, while the high price is ₹2257.
Adani Enterprises is currently trading at a spot price of 2248.5. The bid price is slightly lower at 2259.3, while the offer price is slightly higher at 2260.4. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 300. The stock has a significant open interest of 9127500.
The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹2246.3 with a percent change of 0.79. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.79% from the previous trading session. The net change is 17.55, which means that the stock has increased by ₹17.55 from the previous trading session.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.31%
|3 Months
|-10.59%
|6 Months
|18.99%
|YTD
|-41.79%
|1 Year
|-41.41%
The current data for Adani Enterprises stock (Adani Ent) is as follows: - Price: ₹2246.3 - Percent Change: 0.79 - Net Change: 17.55
On the last day of trading for Adani Ent on the BSE, a total of 115,770 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹2228.75.
