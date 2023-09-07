Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) opened at ₹2491.1 and closed at ₹2494.9. The stock had a high of ₹2503 and a low of ₹2470.75. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is currently ₹284,458.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Ent on this day was 253,186 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.