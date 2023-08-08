Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM ISTLivemint
Adani Ent stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 2540.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2550.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Adani Enterprises' stock opened at ₹2541 and closed at ₹2540.35. The stock reached a high of ₹2569 and a low of ₹2517.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹290,780.09 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹4189.55 and ₹1017.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 87,241 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Aug 2023, 08:06:04 AM IST
Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2540.35 yesterday
On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a trading volume of 87,241 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of ₹2,540.35.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!