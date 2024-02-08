Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Posts Strong Trading Day

1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Adani Ent stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 3204.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3229.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) opened at 3228.95 and closed at 3204.45. The stock reached a high of 3275 and a low of 3210 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is 368,117.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3236.55, while the 52-week low is 1103. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 164,513 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

