Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Posts Strong Trading Day

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) opened at ₹3228.95 and closed at ₹3204.45. The stock reached a high of ₹3275 and a low of ₹3210 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is ₹368,117.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3236.55, while the 52-week low is ₹1103. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 164,513 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent stock is currently priced at ₹3229.1 with a 0.77 percent increase in value. This translates to a net change of 24.65.
