Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent soars on positive trading day

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Ent opened at ₹3000 and closed at ₹2998.6 for the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹3064.15 and a low of ₹2982. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is ₹342,764.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3879 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 369,900 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Adani Ent stock is ₹3006.7. There has been a percent change of 0.27, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 8.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.1 points.
On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 369,900. The closing price for the stock was ₹2998.6.
