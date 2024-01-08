Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent soars on positive trading day

Hello User
Adani Ent stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 2998.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3006.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Ent opened at 3000 and closed at 2998.6 for the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 3064.15 and a low of 2982. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is 342,764.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3879 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 369,900 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹3006.7, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹2998.6

The current price of Adani Ent stock is 3006.7. There has been a percent change of 0.27, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 8.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.1 points.

08 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2998.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 369,900. The closing price for the stock was 2998.6.

