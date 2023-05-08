Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ent's stocks take a hit in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:19 AM IST Livemint
Adani Ent

Adani Enterprises opened at 1925 and reached a high of 1925 during the current session. However, the stock's low for the session was 1875.

Adani Enterprises' last day open price was 1925 and the close price was 1921.05. The high price for the day was 1925 while the low was 1875. The market capitalization stood at 215026.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4189.55 and the low was 1017.1. On the BSE, a volume of 152351 shares was traded.

08 May 2023, 11:19 AM IST Adani Ent trading at ₹1906.25, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1921.05

The current stock price of Adani Ent is at 1906.25 with a negative percent change of -0.77. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by -0.77% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -14.8, which means that the stock has decreased by 14.8 from the previous day's closing price. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative trend in its price movement.

08 May 2023, 11:00 AM IST Adani Ent trading at ₹1891.35, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹1921.05

Adani Ent stock is currently priced at 1891.35, with a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -29.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value.

08 May 2023, 10:55 AM IST Adani Ent trading at ₹1891.7, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹1921.05

Adani Ent stock's current price is 1891.7, which has decreased by 1.53% or 29.35.

08 May 2023, 10:32 AM IST Adani Ent trading at ₹1888.1, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹1921.05

Adani Ent stock is currently trading at a price of 1888.1, with a net change of -32.95. The percent change in the stock's value is -1.72, indicating a decline in its value over the given period.

08 May 2023, 10:16 AM IST Adani Ent closed at ₹1921.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Adani Ent BSE had a total volume of 152,396 shares traded at a closing price of 1,921.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.