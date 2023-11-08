Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent sees positive gains in trading today

Adani Ent opened at ₹2253.05 and closed at ₹2246.3 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2260, while the lowest price was ₹2226.3. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is ₹254,516.65 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹4189.55 and ₹1017.1, respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 95,047 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Top active call options for Adani Ent at 08 Nov 10:42 were at strike price of ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹59.7 (+8.55%) & ₹30.7 (+7.53%) respectively.
Top active put options for Adani Ent at 08 Nov 10:42 were at strike price of ₹2200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2250.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹49.4 (-15.41%) & ₹69.0 (-13.97%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Enterprises
|2249.0
|16.4
|0.73
|4189.55
|1017.1
|256386.25
|Coal India
|316.75
|2.35
|0.75
|319.55
|207.7
|195204.42
|Sindhu Trade Links
|24.05
|-0.06
|-0.25
|32.0
|15.3
|3708.34
|Anmol India
|55.46
|0.26
|0.47
|63.4
|24.23
|315.65
|Hemang Resources
|37.2
|-2.86
|-7.14
|117.0
|30.99
|49.1
The current data for Adani Enterprises' stock shows that the price is ₹2252.05. There has been a percent change of 0.87, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 19.45, suggesting that the stock has gained 19.45 points.
Adani Enterprises stock reached a low of ₹2241.95 and a high of ₹2258.35 for the day.
Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) is currently trading at a spot price of 2254. The bid price stands at 2265.7 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2266.8 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has a high open interest of 9099900.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the price is ₹2246.4 with a percent change of 0.62. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 13.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 13.8 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive movement in price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.67%
|3 Months
|-8.49%
|6 Months
|17.79%
|YTD
|-42.12%
|1 Year
|-43.61%
Adani Enterprises stock is currently priced at ₹2246. There has been a 0.6% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.4 points.
On the last day, Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) had a trading volume of 95,047 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Adani Ent was ₹2,246.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!