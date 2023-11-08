Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent sees positive gains in trading today

Top active options for Adani Ent Top active call options for Adani Ent at 08 Nov 10:42 were at strike price of ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹59.7 (+8.55%) & ₹30.7 (+7.53%) respectively. Top active put options for Adani Ent at 08 Nov 10:42 were at strike price of ₹2200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2250.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹49.4 (-15.41%) & ₹69.0 (-13.97%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Adani Ent share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Enterprises 2249.0 16.4 0.73 4189.55 1017.1 256386.25 Coal India 316.75 2.35 0.75 319.55 207.7 195204.42 Sindhu Trade Links 24.05 -0.06 -0.25 32.0 15.3 3708.34 Anmol India 55.46 0.26 0.47 63.4 24.23 315.65 Hemang Resources 37.2 -2.86 -7.14 117.0 30.99 49.1 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2252.05, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹2232.6 The current data for Adani Enterprises' stock shows that the price is ₹2252.05. There has been a percent change of 0.87, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 19.45, suggesting that the stock has gained 19.45 points.

Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range Adani Enterprises stock reached a low of ₹2241.95 and a high of ₹2258.35 for the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Ent November futures opened at 2249.95 as against previous close of 2245.5 Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) is currently trading at a spot price of 2254. The bid price stands at 2265.7 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2266.8 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has a high open interest of 9099900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.67% 3 Months -8.49% 6 Months 17.79% YTD -42.12% 1 Year -43.61% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

