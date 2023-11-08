Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent sees positive gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 10:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 2232.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2252.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

Adani Ent opened at 2253.05 and closed at 2246.3 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 2260, while the lowest price was 2226.3. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is 254,516.65 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 4189.55 and 1017.1, respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 95,047 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Adani Ent

Top active call options for Adani Ent at 08 Nov 10:42 were at strike price of 2300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 59.7 (+8.55%) & 30.7 (+7.53%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ent at 08 Nov 10:42 were at strike price of 2200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2250.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 49.4 (-15.41%) & 69.0 (-13.97%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:32 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Enterprises2249.016.40.734189.551017.1256386.25
Coal India316.752.350.75319.55207.7195204.42
Sindhu Trade Links24.05-0.06-0.2532.015.33708.34
Anmol India55.460.260.4763.424.23315.65
Hemang Resources37.2-2.86-7.14117.030.9949.1
08 Nov 2023, 10:24 AM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2252.05, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹2232.6

The current data for Adani Enterprises' stock shows that the price is 2252.05. There has been a percent change of 0.87, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 19.45, suggesting that the stock has gained 19.45 points.

08 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Enterprises stock reached a low of 2241.95 and a high of 2258.35 for the day.

08 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM IST Adani Ent November futures opened at 2249.95 as against previous close of 2245.5

Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) is currently trading at a spot price of 2254. The bid price stands at 2265.7 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2266.8 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has a high open interest of 9099900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 10:02 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2246.4, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹2232.6

The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2246.4 with a percent change of 0.62. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 13.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 13.8 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive movement in price.

08 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.67%
3 Months-8.49%
6 Months17.79%
YTD-42.12%
1 Year-43.61%
08 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2246, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹2232.6

Adani Enterprises stock is currently priced at 2246. There has been a 0.6% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.4 points.

08 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2246.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) had a trading volume of 95,047 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Adani Ent was 2,246.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.