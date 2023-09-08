Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

On the last day, the open price of Adani Ent was ₹2496.5 and the close price was ₹2495.25. The highest price reached was ₹2519.35, while the lowest price was ₹2484.65. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is 285969.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for the day was 62894 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.