Tue Aug 08 2023 15:53:19
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -2.96 %. The stock closed at 2550.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2475.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2555.15 and closed at 2550.7. The stock had a high of 2560.5 and a low of 2462. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is 282,167.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55, while the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 303,522 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 08:05:43 AM IST

Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2550.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 303,522 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2550.7.

