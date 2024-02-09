Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -1.87 %. The stock closed at 3229.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3168.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) opened at 3245 and closed at 3229.1. The stock had a high of 3245 and a low of 3146.05 during the day. Adani Ent has a market capitalization of 361,226.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3275 and the 52-week low is 1103. On the BSE, a total of 52,051 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹3229.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Adani Enterprises on the BSE was 52051 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3229.1.

