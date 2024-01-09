Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Surges in Trading Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises' stock opened at ₹3016.95 and closed at ₹3006.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹3024.45 and a low of ₹2952.85. The company has a market capitalization of ₹337,845.03 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹3879 and its 52-week low is ₹1017.1. On the BSE, a total of 187,111 shares were traded.
Adani Enterprises Ltd (Adani Ent) is currently trading at a spot price of 2998.6. The bid price stands at 3009.6 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is at 3011.85 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 13081500.
The current price of Adani Ent stock is ₹2996.6, which represents a 1.12% increase from the previous trading session. This corresponds to a net change of 33.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.59%
|3 Months
|11.39%
|6 Months
|22.95%
|YTD
|4.02%
|1 Year
|-22.51%
The current data of Adani Enterprises' stock shows that its price is ₹2963.55 with a percent change of -1.44. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -43.15, which means the stock has decreased by ₹43.15.
On the last day of trading for Adani Ent on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 187,111. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,006.7.
