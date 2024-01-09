Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 2963.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2996.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : Adani Enterprises' stock opened at 3016.95 and closed at 3006.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 3024.45 and a low of 2952.85. The company has a market capitalization of 337,845.03 crore. Its 52-week high is 3879 and its 52-week low is 1017.1. On the BSE, a total of 187,111 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Adani Ent January futures opened at 2997.6 as against previous close of 2975.25

Adani Enterprises Ltd (Adani Ent) is currently trading at a spot price of 2998.6. The bid price stands at 3009.6 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is at 3011.85 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 13081500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2996.6, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹2963.55

The current price of Adani Ent stock is 2996.6, which represents a 1.12% increase from the previous trading session. This corresponds to a net change of 33.05.

09 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Adani Ent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.59%
3 Months11.39%
6 Months22.95%
YTD4.02%
1 Year-22.51%
09 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2963.55, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹3006.7

The current data of Adani Enterprises' stock shows that its price is 2963.55 with a percent change of -1.44. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -43.15, which means the stock has decreased by 43.15.

09 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹3006.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Ent on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 187,111. The closing price for the stock was 3,006.7.

