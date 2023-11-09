Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Soars in Trading Today

Adani Enterprises had an open price of ₹2242.05 and a close price of ₹2232.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹2297.95 and a low of ₹2240. The market capitalization of the company is ₹257,412.25 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Enterprises is ₹4189.55, while the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 105,387 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.