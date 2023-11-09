Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 2232.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2258 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

Adani Enterprises had an open price of 2242.05 and a close price of 2232.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 2297.95 and a low of 2240. The market capitalization of the company is 257,412.25 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Enterprises is 4189.55, while the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 105,387 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2258, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹2232.6

The current stock price of Adani Enterprises Ltd is 2258. There has been a 1.14% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 25.4.

09 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2232.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Enterprises on the BSE was 105,387 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,232.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.