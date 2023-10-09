Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

Adani Enterprises had an opening price of ₹2466.45 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹2515 and a low of ₹2466.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹282,389.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. On the BSE, a total of 122,739 shares of Adani Enterprises were traded during the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the price of Adani Enterprises stock is ₹2442.4. It has experienced a percent change of -1.4, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in price is -34.7, suggesting a decline of ₹34.7.
The current price of Adani Ent stock is ₹2477.1, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 10.65. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, indicating positive momentum. However, the change is relatively small, so it may not have a significant impact on the overall value of the stock. Investors should closely monitor any further changes in the stock price to make informed decisions.
On the last day of trading for Adani Ent on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 122,739. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹2,466.45.
