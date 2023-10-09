Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -1.4 %. The stock closed at 2477.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2442.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

Adani Enterprises had an opening price of 2466.45 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 2515 and a low of 2466.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 282,389.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. On the BSE, a total of 122,739 shares of Adani Enterprises were traded during the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2442.4, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹2477.1

The current data shows that the price of Adani Enterprises stock is 2442.4. It has experienced a percent change of -1.4, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in price is -34.7, suggesting a decline of 34.7.

09 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2477.1, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹2466.45

The current price of Adani Ent stock is 2477.1, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 10.65. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, indicating positive momentum. However, the change is relatively small, so it may not have a significant impact on the overall value of the stock. Investors should closely monitor any further changes in the stock price to make informed decisions.

09 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2466.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Ent on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 122,739. The closing price for the stock on that day was 2,466.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.