Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 2475.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2506.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) opened at ₹2490 and closed at ₹2475.15. The stock reached a high of ₹2516 and a low of ₹2472 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is ₹285,758.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Adani Ent was 185,255.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
