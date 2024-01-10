Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2990 and closed at ₹2963.55. The stock reached a high of ₹3067.45 and a low of ₹2983.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹343,698.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3879 and the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 338,539 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.