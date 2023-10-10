Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -1.44 %. The stock closed at 2477.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2441.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

Adani Enterprises had an opening price of 2449.95 and a closing price of 2477.1 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 2459.1 and a low of 2412.05. The market capitalization of the company is 278,336.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 60,083 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2477.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises had a volume of 60,083 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,477.1.

