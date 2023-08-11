Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent shares plunge in trading today

The last day's trading for Adani Enterprises saw an open price of ₹2507.55 and a close price of ₹2506.65. The stock reached a high of ₹2577.85 and a low of ₹2507.55. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹290,939.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4189.55 while the 52-week low is ₹1017.1. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 217,830 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2530, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹2552.1
The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is ₹2530, with a percent change of -0.87 and a net change of -22.1. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.87% and the net change is a decrease of 22.1.
Click here for Adani Ent Profit Loss
Adani Ent Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.78%
|3 Months
|21.2%
|6 Months
|32.54%
|YTD
|-33.85%
|1 Year
|-9.72%
Adani Ent Live Updates
ADANI ENTERPRISES
ADANI ENTERPRISES
Adani Ent August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 2568.3
Adani Ent stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2550.05. The bid price and offer price are both 0.0, indicating no current buy or sell orders in the market. The open interest is 12334800, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2552.1, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹2506.65
The current price of Adani Ent stock is ₹2552.1. It has experienced a percent change of 1.81, which represents an increase in value. The net change is 45.45, indicating that the stock's value has risen by this amount.
Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2506.65 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises on the BSE recorded a volume of 217,830 shares with a closing price of ₹2506.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!