Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent shares plunge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 2552.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2530 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

The last day's trading for Adani Enterprises saw an open price of 2507.55 and a close price of 2506.65. The stock reached a high of 2577.85 and a low of 2507.55. The company's market capitalization is currently at 290,939.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4189.55 while the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 217,830 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2530, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹2552.1

The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2530, with a percent change of -0.87 and a net change of -22.1. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.87% and the net change is a decrease of 22.1.

11 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Adani Ent Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.78%
3 Months21.2%
6 Months32.54%
YTD-33.85%
1 Year-9.72%
11 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:24 AM IST Adani Ent August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 2568.3

Adani Ent stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2550.05. The bid price and offer price are both 0.0, indicating no current buy or sell orders in the market. The open interest is 12334800, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2552.1, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹2506.65

The current price of Adani Ent stock is 2552.1. It has experienced a percent change of 1.81, which represents an increase in value. The net change is 45.45, indicating that the stock's value has risen by this amount.

11 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2506.65 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises on the BSE recorded a volume of 217,830 shares with a closing price of 2506.65.

