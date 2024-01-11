Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 2.79 %. The stock closed at 3014.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3099.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Stock Price Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last day, the Adani Enterprises stock opened at 3021.15 and closed at 3014.9. The stock reached a high of 3111.85 and a low of 3020 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is 353,303.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3879 and the 52-week low is 1017.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 464,391 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹3014.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 464,391. The closing price for the day was 3014.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.