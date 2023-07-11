Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent closed today at 2421.8, up 0.48% from yesterday's 2410.15

1 min read . 11 Jul 2023 Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 2410.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2421.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

Adani Enterprises' stock opened at 2388 and closed at 2379 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 2461.9, while the low was 2355. The market capitalization of the company is 274,757.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4189.55 and 1017.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 155,009 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:19 PM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent closed today at ₹2421.8, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹2410.15

Adani Ent stock closed at 2421.8 today, with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 11.65. Yesterday's closing price was 2410.15.

11 Jul 2023, 03:17 PM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2423.55, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹2410.15

The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 2423.55. The percent change is 0.56%, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 13.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 13.4 points. Overall, the stock appears to be performing well and experiencing positive growth.

11 Jul 2023, 03:01 PM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2431, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹2410.15

The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 2431. There has been a 0.87% percent change, which indicates a slight increase in the stock value. The net change is 20.85, suggesting a positive change in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 02:45 PM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2421.8, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹2410.15

The Adani Enterprises stock is currently priced at 2421.8, with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 11.65. This means that the stock has increased by 0.48% and has gained 11.65 points.

Click here for Adani Ent Key Metrics

11 Jul 2023, 02:38 PM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2421, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹2410.15

The current data for Adani Enterprises stock shows that the stock price is 2421 with a percent change of 0.45. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.85, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the data indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Adani Enterprises.

11 Jul 2023, 02:22 PM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2418.45, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹2410.15

Adani Enterprises stock is currently priced at 2418.45, with a net change of 8.3, resulting in a percent change of 0.34. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 02:07 PM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2419.15, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹2410.15

Based on the current data, the Adani Ent stock is priced at 2419.15. It has experienced a percent change of 0.37, indicating a slight increase. The net change for the stock is 9. This suggests that the stock has increased by 9 units since the previous trading session.

11 Jul 2023, 01:49 PM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2425, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹2410.15

Adani Enterprises Ltd (Adani Ent) stock is currently priced at 2425, which represents a 0.62% increase. The net change in the stock price is 14.85.

Click here for Adani Ent Board Meetings

11 Jul 2023, 01:37 PM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2426.95, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹2410.15

The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 2426.95. There has been a percent change of 0.7, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 16.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 16.8 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for Adani Ent stock.

11 Jul 2023, 01:17 PM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2422.1, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹2410.15

The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2422.1 with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 11.95. This indicates that there has been a small increase in the stock price, resulting in a positive net change.

11 Jul 2023, 01:04 PM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2421.15, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹2410.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is 2421.15. There has been a 0.46% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.

11 Jul 2023, 12:47 PM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2418.65, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹2410.15

Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock is currently priced at 2418.65 and has seen a 0.35% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 8.5 points.

Click here for Adani Ent AGM

11 Jul 2023, 12:39 PM IST Adani Ent Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 12:34 PM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2422, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹2410.15

Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock is currently trading at a price of 2422. It has experienced a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 11.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 12:21 PM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2430, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹2410.15

The current data of Adani Enterprise stock shows that the stock price is 2430 with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 19.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change.

11 Jul 2023, 12:03 PM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2433.55, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹2410.15

The current data for Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 2433.55. There has been a percent change of 0.97, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 23.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 23.4 points.

11 Jul 2023, 11:51 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2439, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹2410.15

The current data for Adani Ent stock shows that the stock price is 2439. There has been a 1.2 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 28.85.

Click here for Adani Ent News

11 Jul 2023, 11:34 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2437.45, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹2410.15

Adani Enterprises stock is currently priced at 2437.45. It has seen a percent change of 1.13, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 27.3, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend and has gained value.

11 Jul 2023, 11:21 AM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2437.55, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹2410.15

Adani Enterprises stock is currently priced at 2437.55 with a percent change of 1.14. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.14% from its previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 27.4, which means that the stock has gained 27.4 points from its previous price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2429.1, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹2410.15

The current data of Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) stock shows that the price is 2429.1 with a percent change of 0.79% and a net change of 18.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 10:48 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2431.2, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹2410.15

The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the stock price is 2431.2. There has been a 0.87% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 21.05.

Click here for Adani Ent Dividend

11 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2430.95, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹2410.15

The current price of Adani Ent stock is 2430.95. It has seen a percent change of 0.86, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 20.8, which means the stock has gone up by this amount.

11 Jul 2023, 10:18 AM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2423.0, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹2410.15

Adani Ent stock is currently trading at a price of 2423.0, representing a 0.53% increase compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 12.85 points.

11 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2428, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹2410.15

The current data of Adani Ent stock shows that the price is 2428 with a percent change of 0.74 and a net change of 17.85. This means that the stock's price has increased by 0.74% and the net change is a gain of 17.85.

11 Jul 2023, 09:47 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2420.3, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹2410.15

The current price of Adani Ent stock is 2420.3. There has been a 0.42 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 10.15.

Click here for Adani Ent Profit Loss

11 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Adani Ent share price update :Adani Ent trading at ₹2420.0, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹2410.15

The current data for Adani Enterprises stock is as follows: the stock price is 2420.0, which represents a percent change of 0.41%, and a net change of 9.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.41% and has gained 9.85 points.

11 Jul 2023, 09:17 AM IST Adani Ent share price NSE Live :Adani Ent trading at ₹2421.05, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹2410.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Ent is 2421.05 with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 10.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2410.15, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹2379

The current price of Adani Ent stock is 2410.15. It has experienced a percent change of 1.31, with a net change of 31.15.

11 Jul 2023, 08:07 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2379 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Adani Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 155,009. The closing price for the day was 2,379.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.