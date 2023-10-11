Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent shares soar in positive trading session

On the last day, the opening price of Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) was ₹2441 and the closing price was ₹2441.55. The stock reached a high of ₹2517.6 and a low of ₹2441 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is ₹284,732.38 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹4189.55 and ₹1017.1 respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 84,619 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is ₹2497.65. There has been a 2.3% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 56.1.
On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises on the BSE had a volume of 84,619 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2441.55.
