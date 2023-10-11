Hello User
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent shares soar in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 2.3 %. The stock closed at 2441.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2497.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, the opening price of Adani Enterprises (Adani Ent) was 2441 and the closing price was 2441.55. The stock reached a high of 2517.6 and a low of 2441 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ent is 284,732.38 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4189.55 and 1017.1 respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Ent was 84,619 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Adani Ent share price Today :Adani Ent trading at ₹2497.65, up 2.3% from yesterday's ₹2441.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Enterprises is 2497.65. There has been a 2.3% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 56.1.

11 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2441.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Enterprises on the BSE had a volume of 84,619 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2441.55.

