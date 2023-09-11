Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 2508.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2519.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent

On the last day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2509.05 and closed at 2508.5. The stock had a high of 2538.35 and a low of 2506. The market capitalization of Adani Enterprises is currently 287,177.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4189.55 and 1017.1 respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 79,465 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Adani Ent share price Live :Adani Ent closed at ₹2508.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Enterprises had a trading volume of 79,465 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,508.5.

